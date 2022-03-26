PHILADELPHIA – Perhaps the moment that best illustrates Caleb Love’s performance Friday night more aptly than any other came with less than two minutes remaining and North Carolina trailing UCLA by three points.

The Bruins had just moved their lead to three when Tyger Campbell converted a layup with 2:07 remaining in the Sweet 16 game at Wells Fargo Center matching the two fabled programs. Nineteen seconds later, Love attempted what the official score sheet described as a “pull-up” three-pointer.

It really wasn’t a very good shot. UCLA appeared a stop and score away from taking control of the game, so Carolina needed a basket in a big way. The Tar Heels would have been wise running their offense, setting some screens, cutting hard, and finding a high percentage shot.