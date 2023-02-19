************************************************************************************** Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!! *************************************************************************************** FREE Preview of THI Premium Content

RALEIGH – So much to pick at, but where to start? How about this: We were told last Monday night after a home loss to Miami that adjustments were forthcoming. It was doubled-down on during Friday’s presser in advance of North Carolina’s game Sunday at No. 23 NC State. Here is the quote from Monday night: “There are a number of things we can do, and that is something we are going to look at, pivot, alter, and change…,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said, “We have to find other ways, other players to put on the floor.” So, as the Wolfpack was racing toward the finish line of its 77-69 win over the Tar Heels, and as the Heels limped along directionless and with seemingly no steam left, the question begged: Where did they pivot? What was altered? And how did they change?

Furthermore, what other players than the usual core did Davis turn to in an attempt at shaking the foundation, or just getting something new up and running on the floor? The answers to those questions, unfortunately for UNC fans, is nothing. Nada. Not one iota. Or at least that’s how it looked. Same offensive approach with mega set plays, little movement, so-so screens, nothing off the rolls, no back doors, lots of dribbling, precious few assists (seven), and a boatload of missed shots (40). More often than not, that has become North Carolina basketball circa 2022-23. There were no pivots in Carolina’s play. It was the same old same old. Alters? Okay, it appeared in the first half that the bigs were getting up the floor quicker, and it got the Heels a couple of transition buckets as a result. One time it happened after a made bucket by the Wolfpack on the break. No called set that time. Changes? RJ Davis said they did some different things dealing with ball screens, with some tweaks in coverages. It didn’t appear so. Perhaps highly frustrated, Armando Bacot essentially said the approach going into the game was no different than in recent contests. “I thought we did most of the same stuff we did the last time we did when we played them,” he said.

UNC has lost five of its last six contests, is 16-11 overall, and is now 0-10 in Quad one games. (Jacob Turner/THI)