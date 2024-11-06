Alexander Preparing For Career With Tar Heels

Alexander talked all things Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:

Alexander, a 4-star ranked No. 22 at the position and No. 3 in the state, talked about his pledge to the Tar Heels. Alexander talked about dominant performance this season, where he has made an impact for his undefeated high school team. And Alexander plans to bring that momentum to UNC.





THI: Talk of the team goal of winning the state championship this season after falling just short title game last season. Also, tell me more about your strong individual performance in 2024 and how you plan on bringing that momentum to Carolina.

ALEXANDER: “We are hungry and understand how far we made it last year, but even with that we are dedicated to just getting better day by day. This season I have been just doing what I need to do to win for the squad. Defensively, no team will run my way, so I’ve been able to change game plans. I’ve also been able to create lots and lots of pressure on the QBs to take away reads. I’m looking to bring that exact same energy pressure on the field at Carolina.”





THI: How has your relationship continued to grow with Coach Monachino since your commitment, including recently?

ALEXANDER: “It has continued to grow with constant check-ups, and just common conversation. Just making sure we are comfortable and locked in. We will be ready to hit the ground running once I get up there.”





THI: What has your communication been like with Coach Collins, and describe your relationship with him. And do you plan to visit UNC for a game this season?

ALEXANDER: “I’ve had a really good relationship with him just getting to know he and his family! We talk a decent amount and we just continue to get on the same page- As of right now I don’t have a game planned, but ideally I am able to make one.”





THI: What makes you excited to get up to Chapel Hill to begin your career as a student-athlete at Carolina? And what are your thoughts on the Tar Heels’ performance this season and how the program should address issues moving forward?

ALEXANDER: “I can’t wait to get on campus to play because of the excellent community and coaching staff. It’s just going to be a very fun time. And it’s obviously not a great season, but you can see that there are just a few things that need to be fixed. I can’t wait to get in and do what I need to do to help get wins rolling!”