North Carolina has picked up another transfer portal commitment on Sunday evening. Safety Antavious Lane, a 5-foot-9, 180-pounder from Georgia State has decided to play for Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Lane, a junior took an official visit to Chapel Hill on the weekend of January 13 and also considered Cincinnati and Mississippi State but chose the Tar Heels. He had a very good game this past fall against North Carolina with 6 tackles and 2 forced fumbles in a 35-28 loss in Atlanta, GA, on September 10.

Last season, he had 86 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions for the Panthers.

He will be the tenth player that the Tar Heels have gained in the transfer portal and will join fellow portal transfers Derrik Allen, Armani Chatman, and Alijah Huzzie in the Tar Heel secondary.

Lane will graduate from Georgia State this spring. He will then enroll at North Carolina during the first summer session and have one year of eligibility plus a Covid year.