ACC Unveils Conference Opponents for Next Basketball Season

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina men’s basketball will play home-and-away games against Duke and Syracuse in 2025-26, the ACC announced today as it released the list of opponents for each of the 18 teams in the conference.

The newly-adopted scheduling format for next season includes 18 regular-season conference games – two each against one permanent rival (Duke) and one rotating opponent (Syracuse), plus seven home games and seven away games against 14 different teams.

Carolina’s seven home games include matchups against Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels will play road games at Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU, Stanford and Virginia.

Of note, Carolina will not play a home game against NC State for the first time since 1919.

UNC will be playing at Cal, SMU and Stanford for the first time since the three teams joined the ACC. The Tar Heels last played in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 22, 1972, in Dallas against the Mustangs on Dec. 30, 1986, and at Stanford on Nov. 20, 2017. Carolina played Cal in Oakland on Dec. 29, 1998.

Each team will not play a game against one ACC team. In 2025-26, the Tar Heels will not play Boston College.

Dates and times will be announced later.