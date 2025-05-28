UNC to Face Georgetown Next two Seasons in Home-and-Home Series

According to multiple reports, and confirmed by a source to Tar Heel Illustrated, North Carolina will face Georgetown the next two seasons in a home-and-home series.

The first game will reportedly be in Chapel Hill, likely next December, with the second game in Washington, DC.

The opening for this game to land on the schedule was created by the ACC moving from a 20-game conference slate to an 18-game schedule. It allows each conference team to schedule two more nonconference games than it has since the schedule moved to 20 games for the 2019-20 season.

The matchup with the Hoyas gives the Tar Heels five games against teams from power conferences, as Georgetown is a longtime member of the Big East. UNC also hosts Kansas, faces Ohio State and Michigan State on neutral courts, and will face an SEC team in the ACC/SEC Challenge, most likely on the road.

UNC and Georgetown have a long connection. Carolina beat the Hoyas in the 1982 national championship game, which was won on a Michael Jordan jump shot with 17 seconds left and a blunder by Hoyas guard Fred Smith as time was about to expire. That gave legendary UNC Coach Dean Smith his first national title.

Smith’s friendship for then-legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson, was well chronicled at the time. Thompson was one of Smith’s assistant coaches with the 1976 Olympic team.

The last meeting between the programs was in the Elite Eight in 2007 when the Hoyas won in overtime.

UNC went 23-14 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown went 18-16 and lost in the second round of the College Basketball Crown.