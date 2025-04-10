Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 10, 2025
Ante Brzovic Hears From UNC as He Sues the NCAA For One More Season
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Ante Brzovic (Photo by https://cofcsports.com)

North Carolina has been mentioned with another player in the transfer portal even though the process is in the initial stages.

Ante Brzovic has heard from a number of schools already according to Sam Kayser of League Ready. The early list of programs who have reached out in alphabetical order are Baylor, Cincinnati, Clemson, DePaul, Georgetown, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Xavier.

