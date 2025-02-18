Are Shots Different in Small Lineup as Opposed to a Bigger one?

SYRACUSE, NY – Big versus small?

That is the question facing North Carolina with six games remaining in the regular season.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis leans heavily on adapting to opponents, which is one reason he went big last week at Clemson starting 6-foot-9 Jae’Lyn Withers at the four spot after six consecutive games of starting a lineup with four players at or shorter than 6-foot-4.

Davis started Withers again Saturday at Syracuse, and all he did was score 19 points, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked three shots.

A key response to Carolina going bigger, however, was unlocking freshman sometimes-scoring machine Ian Jackson. After a seven-game stretch averaging only 7.4 points, he went for 23 against the Orange and appeared to regain the same look that carried him to a 22.7 average over a seven-game stretch preceding his drought.

“I would say yeah, yeah. With different lineups come different opportunities,” Jackson said after the win over Syracuse, referring to the shots he gets in a bigger lineup versus a smaller one. “With certain lineups certain shots I won’t be getting… Opportunity changes a little more.”

In the productive seven-game span starting with a December 21 win over UCLA at Madison Square Garden, Jackson shot 56-for-93 (60.2%) from the field, including 19-for-46 (41.3%) from the perimeter, and averaged attempting 5.7 free throws per game.

In the less productive seven-game span, Jackson shot 18-for-59 (30.5%) from the floor, including 5-for-26 (19.2%) from 3-point range, and has averaged attempting only 2 free throws per game.