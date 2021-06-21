Armando Bacot Formally Announces His Return To UNC

Armando Bacot is returning to North Carolina for his junior season, he announced on social media Monday afternoon.

Bacot announced on April 6 he was testing the NBA draft waters and used the opportunity to gather information from the league. But he has finished that process and formally disclosed his intentions on returning to Chapel Hill.

At 6-foot-10, Bacot led the Tar Heels this past season averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He was UNC’s most consistent player, then-UNC Coach Roy Williams said several times late in the season.

The Richmond, VA, native scored in double figures in 20 of Carolina’s 29 games, hitting the 20-point mark twice and totaling 15 or more points in 11 contests, including five of UNC’s last six games. In fact, Bacot averaged 16.7 points in that span while converting 35 of 58 shots from the floor, which is 65.5 percent.

He also averaged 9.5 boards in that span while playing 25 minutes per contest. Bacot averaged 22.8 minutes over the course of the season.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis said in multiple interviews this spring that Bacot was returning and sources close to the situation told THI multiple times Bacot was returning. And in speaking to the Rams Club in May via zoom, Davis also heaped a ton of praise on his top returning big man, laying out some lofty expectations, too.

“He was fantastic for us,” Davis said. “He led the team in rebounding and scoring last year. I look for him to be ACC Player of the Year next year. He's that good. And he's really working hard on his ball-handling, really working hard on being able to be a player out on the perimeter.”

As a freshman, Bacot averaged 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor. He played 24.4 minutes per contest, as well.

Bacot committed to UNC in the summer of 2018 and was part of its 2019 recruiting class that included Cole Anthony, Anthony Harris, and Jeremiah Francis. Anthony left for the NBA after last season, Francis transferred to New Mexico, and Harris has battled injuries during his time at UNC but remains in the program.

In returning, Bacot joins a team that returns four starters from a unit that went 18-11 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. While the Tar Heels did lose Walker Kessler as a transfer, they brought in Brady Manek, who scored nearly 1,500 points at Oklahoma, and Justin McKoy, who started four games at Virginia last season.