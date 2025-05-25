Published May 25, 2025
UNC Football Prospect Weekly Offer Sheet (May 19-May 25)
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Ahead of a busy recruiting month in June, it was a quiet week on the recruiting trail for North Carolina.

Here is the UNC offer sheet from May 19-May 25.

Advertisement

Class of 2026

Class of 2027