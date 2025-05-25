UNC Lands Former Tennessee WR Nathan Leacock

Nathan Leacock, a local product who spent the last two seasons at Tennessee, has committed to North Carolina as a transfer he announced Sunday.

Leacock attended Millbrook High School in Raleigh before playing with the Volunteers. However, he transferred to Purdue last winter but entered the portal again in the spring and will now play for the Tar Heels.

Currently 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds, Leacock was a 4-star prospect in high school for the class of 2023. He was rated the No. 89 overall prospect in the Rivals250 and was the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

He saw action in six games at Tennessee playing a total of 52 offensive snaps. He caught one pass for 13 yards. Leacock also was in on 19 special teams plays last fall.

Leacock has three years of eligibility remaining.