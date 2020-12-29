TarHeelIllustrated - Asante's Not-So-Simple Task: Replacing Surratt

CHAPEL HILL – Much of the buzz surrounding North Carolina’s rash of opt outs from the Orange Bowl has centered around the immense offensive production the Tar Heels won’t have on the field. And for good reason. In the last two seasons, Michael Carter and Javonte Williams combined for 4,321 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, 88 receptions for another 902 yards and eight scores. Dyami Brown is UNC’s only two-time 1,000-yard receiver. So yeah, that discussion has merit. But perhaps the biggest job anyone has replacing an opted-out Tar Heel lays at the feet of Eugene Asante, who will fill in for Chazz Surratt, the team’s top tackler the last two seasons totaling 206, and a two-time, first-team All-ACC selection. Carolina may still score points in the Orange Bowl versus Texas A&M, but will it get stops? Asante will play a major role in that quest. “Eugene is a terrific football player. We’ve said all along we want to play him more, well now is his chance,” UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said Monday. “Eugene can really run, he’s really athletic, I think a lot of the things Chazz does for us in coverage, I think a lot of the things Chazz does for us being the extra run defender Eugene will do a great job with. “I’m looking forward to seeing him play. Chazz is a tremendous player, I wish I had them both. But Eugene will do a great job. Everybody on our defense and our defensive staff is extremely confident in Eugene. Not just in this game, but for however many years we have him.”

Surratt recorded 206 tackles over the last two seasons. (ACC Media)

Asante has played 151 snaps at linebacker the last two seasons as well as 304 special teams plays, thus he’s been on the field for 456 plays. This season’s numbers: 17 tackles; one TFL; one QB hurry. He isn’t Surratt, though, at least not yet, and the No. 5 Aggies know it. “Eugene Asante will have a handful because of the offense that A&M plays,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “They're going to run right at him, he hasn't played very much. And I mean, they’re fully aware Chazz won't be playing.” A&M’s offense is similar to Notre Dame’s in that it likes to run with power and run a lot, control the clock and does this behind one of the nation’s top offensive lines – the “Maroon Goons” – to its success. Three of its offensive linemen made second-team All-SEC as did its tight end. Running back Isaiah Spiller was first team. The Aggies are No. 33 nationally in total offense averaging 437 yards per game, No. 27 on the ground averaging 203, and are No. 2 in third-down conversion rate at 56.7 percent. Quarterback Kellen Mond has thrown 19 touchdown passes against just three interceptions and he’s been sacked only four times all season. Texas A&M is not an ideal team for any linebacker to make his debut as a starter, but the Heels are confident Asante will be fine. “I think he’s handled it really well,” junior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said, noting Asante's approach and performance in practice over the last week. “I talked to him (Sunday) when we had some extra time in the film room since it’s our day off. And looking at Eugene, he has great speed and he has cover skills, and that’s something you really need to have to play the Will position, especially against Texas A&M with how they run their route concepts.

Gemmel (44) is confident Asante will team with him as Surratt (21) did. (ACC Media)