Crew Davis Embraces Taking the Road Less Traveled

When attending North Carolina became an option for Crew Davis, he understood playing inside Kenan Stadium was on the table, just not as a member of the Tar Heels’ football program.
Davis, a two-sport standout at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, New York, was originally being recruited solely by the UNC lacrosse program and head coach Joe Breschi.
But, when Bill Belichick, whose background includes collegiate lacrosse experience, became the head coach in Chapel Hill, the interest doubled. And understandably so.
As a junior, Davis was named the MaxPreps New York High School Football Player of the Year after rushing for 1,350 yards and five touchdowns on 127 carries and tallying 52 catches for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He also guided the Gaels to both the CHSFL AAA and New York State Catholic school titles.
This prompted a visit from Tar Heel linebacker coach Bob Diaco in January, as he made the trip from Chapel Hill to Westchester County in New York. Unfortunately for Diaco, the 2026 running back was absent, putting a wrench in the initial plans.
“I was actually out sick that day so I didn’t get to speak with him personally,” said Davis. “However, my coach and him talked about my recruiting process and the chance of offering me. I then received a phone call from Coach Diaco later that night.”
That phone call would lead to an offer for Davis on January 29, two days before his official visit to Chapel Hill. It was a moment that was unexpected just months prior, but one a young Davis had dreamed of.
“Being the Patriots [fan that] I am, it was an incredible moment,” said Davis. “Having the chance to be coached by Coach Belichick is a dream come true.”
After less than 24 hours into his official visit and less than 72 since earning the offer, Davis informed both Belichick and Breschi that he was committing to UNC to play both football and lacrosse.
He became the third two-sport standout to commit to the Tar Heels to play both sports since the turn of the calendar, highlighting the newly established pipeline between the two programs.
“I chose UNC because [of] the opportunities that the school presents both academically and athletically,” said Davis. “I’m looking to benefit as a person, in the classroom, while also helping to win national championships. It was obvious after my visit that UNC was my home.”
For the first 17 years of his life, home was over 500 miles away from Chapel Hill. But, his affinity for the Tar Heels, much like his love for Belichick’s Patriots, began at a young age.
Davis referenced the North Carolina fandom within his family and recalls wearing Carolina blue during his childhood. It’s part of the reason he finds himself heading to the ACC, taking the road less traveled as a two-sport athlete.
Even with football taking place in the fall and lacrosse part of the spring sports schedule, Davis will still be tasked with balancing the two simultaneously. It’s a challenge he’s looking forward to embracing.
“From my understanding, when it’s the fall, I’m fully in football season, and then when it’s the spring I’m fully in the lacrosse season,” said Davis. “I realize that this route will be a tough one, however I am the type of person who loves a challenge and wants to play both sports at the highest level possible.”
Davis still has one more football season remaining with Iona Prep and the option for two more lacrosse campaigns with the Gaels. He’s cherishing his time left in New Rochelle, but also looking ahead to the doors being a Tar Heel can offer.
“I’m looking forward to working hard and setting up my future both as an athlete and a scholar. UNC will provide me with the ability to have a stellar education and an incredible athletic experience,” said Davis. “Whatever path I go down after UNC I feel a sense of comfort knowing I will be given the right tools in life as a man to succeed.”
While Davis’ path following his time at North Carolina is to be determined, it’s evident many of his days with the Tar Heels will be spent off of Stadium Drive at Dorrance Field and Kenan Stadium.