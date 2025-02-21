Crew Davis Embraces Taking the Road Less Traveled

When attending North Carolina became an option for Crew Davis, he understood playing inside Kenan Stadium was on the table, just not as a member of the Tar Heels’ football program.

Davis, a two-sport standout at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, New York, was originally being recruited solely by the UNC lacrosse program and head coach Joe Breschi.

But, when Bill Belichick, whose background includes collegiate lacrosse experience, became the head coach in Chapel Hill, the interest doubled. And understandably so.

As a junior, Davis was named the MaxPreps New York High School Football Player of the Year after rushing for 1,350 yards and five touchdowns on 127 carries and tallying 52 catches for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He also guided the Gaels to both the CHSFL AAA and New York State Catholic school titles.

This prompted a visit from Tar Heel linebacker coach Bob Diaco in January, as he made the trip from Chapel Hill to Westchester County in New York. Unfortunately for Diaco, the 2026 running back was absent, putting a wrench in the initial plans.

“I was actually out sick that day so I didn’t get to speak with him personally,” said Davis. “However, my coach and him talked about my recruiting process and the chance of offering me. I then received a phone call from Coach Diaco later that night.”

That phone call would lead to an offer for Davis on January 29, two days before his official visit to Chapel Hill. It was a moment that was unexpected just months prior, but one a young Davis had dreamed of.

“Being the Patriots [fan that] I am, it was an incredible moment,” said Davis. “Having the chance to be coached by Coach Belichick is a dream come true.”

After less than 24 hours into his official visit and less than 72 since earning the offer, Davis informed both Belichick and Breschi that he was committing to UNC to play both football and lacrosse.

He became the third two-sport standout to commit to the Tar Heels to play both sports since the turn of the calendar, highlighting the newly established pipeline between the two programs.