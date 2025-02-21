2026 OT Anthony Hall Chooses North Carolina

One month removed from a visit to Chapel Hill, 2026 offensive tackle Anthony Hall has committed to North Carolina. The 3-star recruit chose the Tar Heels over Rutgers and Tennessee on Friday.

The Scarlet Knights, who Hall had visited on multiple occasions in recent months, were a strong contender for his services.

Hall, a native of Brookline, MA, plays for Dexter Southfield School and helped lead the Shields to an 8-2 record in 2024.

North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick initially visited Hall in Brookline back in January, making a hard push for the No. 4 recruit in Massachusetts after the Tar Heels extended an offer on January 18.

With his commitment, North Carolina possesses seven pledges in the 2026 class, with Hall joining fellow 3-star Zion Smith along the offensive line.