What a great time of the year for a basketball mailbag. We are a few weeks removed from the end of the AAU season, and just under two weeks away from the Tar Heels opening kickoff against South Carolina.

UNC has it's 2023-24 roster completed, and the current 2024 recruiting haul is the top-ranked class. That doesn't mean there aren't plenty of talking points to discuss about each one. There is also a heavy focus on the 2025 group.

Thanks again to our great readers and subscribers who once again stepped up to the plate with timely and educated questions about the program and recruiting: