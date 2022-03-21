Bacot Named USA Today Third-Team All-America

North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot was named third-team All-America by USA Today on Monday, after turning in a season in which he has broken a couple of major records for the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-10 native of Richmond, VA, still has at least one more game remaining, as UNC will face UCLA on Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the East Region in Philadelphia. Through 35 games, Bacot leads the Tar Heels averaging 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per contest.

Among the records he has set this season include most double-doubles (27) in a season. The previous record was held by Brice Johnson, who had 23 in the 2015-16 season, which ended the with Tar Heels falling to Villanova in the national championship game.

In addition, Bacot now owns the single-season mark for overall rebounds with 438. The previous mark was set by Johnson with 416 in 2015-16.

Bacot has scored 20 or more points in 10 games, and 15 or more points in 22 contests. He has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in 28 games, including 12 consecutive contests in one stretch, and he has grabbed 15 or more 10 times.

UNC (26-9) and UCLA (27-7) tip at approximately 9:40 PM on Friday night.

Here is the complete USA Today All-America team:





First Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, Jr., F:

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, Jr., F

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, Jr.,

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, So., G

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, Sr., G





Second Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, Fr., F

Jabari Smith, Auburn, Fr., F

Keegan Murray, Iowa, So., F

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, So., G

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, So., G





Third Team

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, Fr., C

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, Jr., F

James Akinjo, Baylor, Sr., G

Johnny Juzang, UCLA, Jr., G

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, Sr., G



