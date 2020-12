CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina sophomore forward/center Armando Bacot met with the media via zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland (OH) on Saturday.

In six games, Bacot is averaging 11.0 points while shooting 23-for-30 shots (76.7 percent) from the field. He's 20-for-28 from the free throw line and is averaging 8.8 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.

Above is the video of Bacot's Q&A session.