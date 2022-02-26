Black Suffers Knee Injury, But It May Not Be Serious

RALEIGH – When Leaky Black fell to the floor grabbing his right knee with 4:31 left in the first half of North Carolina’s game at NC State on Saturday, it was clear something was wrong.

The four other Tar Heels that were on the court immediately rushed to his aid. UNC Coach Hubert Davis did, too. Black wasn’t yelling in pain, but he did let out a muffed “ouch” that was heard by media and photographers nearby.

Black left for the locker room with head trainer Doug Halverson, and the diagnoses he got during halftime was that he had hyperextended his knee. He wanted to go back into the game, but didn’t, as the Tar Heels finished off the Wolfpack, 84-74, at PNC Arena.

“Leaky hyperextended his knee,” Davis said. “The great thing about it is it's not serious. And nothing is structurally damaged. He did hyper-extend his knee when he came down from contesting a shot against Hellams in the first half.

“He felt like he could come out in the second half and play. I wanted to see him warm up. He said he felt good but didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable cutting and making moves. So, we rested him for the rest of the game.”

His teammates, however, were concerned at first, but soon realized it wasn’t as serious as it initially appeared. Junior forward Armando Bacot, the second-longest tenured Carolina scholarship player behind Black, wasn’t too concerned.