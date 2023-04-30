Johnuel "Boogie" Fland is one of the very top junior point guards in the country. The proof was in the pudding in Atlanta last weekend at the opening EYBL session. It was literally a Gucci Row of college coaches from elite programs to watch the PSA Cardinals and their five-star quarterback on the floor.

The team from New York City split its four games. Fland was streaky, but he was dynamic in Saturday afternoon's tough 81-76 loss to a loaded MOKAN Elite squad. Fland had 31 points, 1 assist, and 2 rebounds. He was 9 of 16 from the field, 5 for 9 from three, and 8 for 9 the free throw line.

For the weekend he averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. He was 18 of 36 from the field for 50%, 6 of 18 from three for 33.3%, and 9 for 11 from the foul line for 81.8%

Not surprisingly, a large horde of media descended on Fland after his great game Saturday for the post game interview that included recruiting talk about