Brown A Finalist on Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Watch List
ATLANTA (Oct. 19, 2023) – The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today released the midseason watch list for the 2023 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank. This year’s list includes 20 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt and an independent.
On the list is North Carolina Coach Mack Brown, who has led the No. 10 Tar Heels to a 6-0 record this season, including 3-0 in the ACC.
Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.
The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, on-field success thus far for the 2023 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).
Coaches named to this year’s midseason watch list were required to have an APR of 965 or higher. Additionally, coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their program.
“Coaches named to The Dodd Trophy watch list historically hold themselves and their teams to a standard of excellence beyond just their success on the field, but also to their involvement in the community and their student-athletes’ achievements in the classroom,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Boddy Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “That’s why we like to see a coach who has been at his school for at least two season and has established his own impact on the players and the program.”
This collective group of coaches has won 10 National Championships, 34 FBS conference titles and secured 2,138 career wins throughout their careers.
Of the 20 coaches on the watch list, five are previous winners of The Dodd Trophy, including Mack Brown (2008), Nick Saban (2014), Kirk Ferentz (2015), Kyle Whittingham (2019) and Willie Fritz (2022).
Additionally, four of the finalists for last year’s award are represented, including Jim Harbaugh, Kirby Smart, Kyle Whittingham and the 2022 recipient of The Dodd Trophy, Willie Fritz.
The SEC and Pac-12 lead all conferences with four coaches named to the midseason watch list, followed by the ACC and Big Ten with three each. The Big 12 has two coaches on the list, while the American, Sun Belt and Mountain West conferences each have one coach represented, as well as one independent.
“PNC is proud to join the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. in recognizing this outstanding group of coaches at the midpoint of the college football season,” said Eddie Meyers, PNC regional president for Greater Georgia. “These individuals have demonstrated each week their ability to navigate the triumphs and challenges of the season, both on the field and off, with leadership and integrity. This not only aligns with coach Dodd’s values, but also PNC’s.”
“We’ve witnessed a thrilling start to the 2023 season that has already seen us add nine new coaches to the watch list since the preseason,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president. “Both on and off the field, these coaches go above and beyond, and we’re excited to see how they continue to grow within their programs for the second half of the season and throughout their careers.”
A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The winner of the 2023 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.