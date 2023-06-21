CHAPEL HILL – June is the biggest recruiting month on the football calendar, and North Carolina’s staff has been swamped the last few weeks with official visits, hosting camps, and handing out offers to prospects from the 2025 and 2026 classes.

This weekend, 13 prospects will take official visits, including some of the Tar Heels’ top targets at wide receiver. Class of 2024 quarterback commit Michael Merdinger will be there as well, and has been actively recruiting talent for his group.

UNC has 19 commitments for its class of 2024 with six kids pledging for Carolina this month. The Heels’ class is ranked No. 11 nationally.

“I’m really excited for this class and how it’s coming together,” Brown said Tuesday during his summer press conference at the Kenan Football Center.

Brown met with the media Tuesday for his summer press conference and discussed recruiting. Here is what he had to say about it: