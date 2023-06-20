Bryson Tiller received an offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels over the weekend. As we reported just after that offer, he adds to a long line of top-ten type of talents that Hubert Davis has issued invites to in the class.

Tiller has a lot going for him. He is the sixth-ranked player in the Class of 2025. He already has a grown man's body at 6-foot-9, and a weight that is starting to creep closer to 230 pounds. He is succeeding against high profile players older than him in the Overtime Elite League. Tiller is also and exceptional student who already has offers from notable academic institutions like Stanford, North Carolina, Tulane, and Virginia.

Tiller plays with the Atlanta Xpress of the Under Armour circuit. His head coach and director of the program is Winfred Jordan who has coached many familiar names out of the Atlanta area. He spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated Monday, and was very forthcoming in introducing us to this young talent, and he also gave some very valuable insight into his future plans.

