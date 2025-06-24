Class of 2026 Virginia OL/TE Aidan Woods commits to UNC

Aidan Woods, a class of 2026 offensive lineman/tight end who attends Abingdon (VA) High School announced Tuesday afternoon he has committed to play football at North Carolina.

UNC offered him in late January about five weeks after Bill Belichick took over as the Tar Heels’ coach. Belichick visited him at his school and then extended the offer.

At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, he has also been offered by West Virginia, Indiana, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UConn, East Carolina and many others. He has also visited Virginia Tech, App State, Virginia, and Liberty.

Woods is also a starter on his school’s basketball team and is a standout on its baseball team.

He is the 22nd member of UNC’s class of 2026.