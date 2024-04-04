Tar Heel Illustrated was told by sources early on that Cade Tyson would be one of the very first players in the transfer portal that would receive interest from North Carolina. That came to fruition Wednesday (if it hadn't already) when his former AAU coach, Nick Jones of Team Curry, posted on X that the program had indeed reached out.

There are several reasons for the budding relationship in no certain order. First of all, he is a native of the Tar Heel State. The rising junior out of Monroe lettered at Carmel Christian High School. He was named 2022 North Carolina Mr. Basketball. Tyson also won many accolades during his prep career. He scored over 2,000 points during his career, and was named to the Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News & Observer Super Teams. He was also a Charlotte Observer Boys' Athlete of the Year finalist. Carmel Christian made it to the 4A State Championship Game in 2022.