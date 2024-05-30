Cade Tyson brings to North Carolina a shooter’s touch on the perimeter, but also an adept rebounder and edgy on-court persona.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Tyson transferred to UNC after playing two seasons at Belmont. He was Freshman of the Year in the Missouri Valley Conference two seasons ago after averaging 13.6 points per game. This past year, he was second-team All-MVC after averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. Tyson shot 46.5% from the perimeter as a sophomore and 49.3% overall.

Also, breaking down Tyson’s scoring: 15-plus points 16 times; 20-plus eight times; 25 or more four times; and 31 in one game. He scored in single digits in six contests.

He made as many as six 3-pointers twice, at least five in seven games, four or more nine times, three-plus 16 times, two or more in 21 contests, at least one in 25 games, and he did not drain a three in six different games.

Also, breaking down Tyson’s scoring: 15-plus points 16 times; 20-plus eight times; 25 or more four times; and 31 in one game. He scored in single digits in six contests.

Here are his five best games from this past season: