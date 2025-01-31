Can Heels Strike Oil Again in Cameron?

CHAPEL HILL – Can lightening strike twice in the same place?

Can the Tar Heels strike oil once again like they did three years ago sparking a memorable run that almost ended with a national championship?

The similarities between where North Carolina is heading into its game at Duke with what it faced in 2022 are enough to spark conversation about a repeat of the magic that was sparked that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

A UNC team needing more on its resume for inclusion into the NCAA Tournament went to Duke for the last regular season game, but it was more than just a game. It was one of the biggest events in the history between these fabled rivals. It was Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and the universe expected a Blue Devils rout.

Instead, the Tar Heels won going away 94-81 after scoring 55 points in the second half. A month later, Carolina beat Duke in the Final Four in Coach K’s final game, and a flag was forever planted in the soil by the UNC program.

Right now, UNC has lost three of its last four games, stands at 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. Second-ranked Duke is 18-2 and 10-0. On paper, this is a mismatch, but so was the game three years ago. But that didn’t matter.

“Going into that game in 2022, our backs were against the wall,” said RJ Davis, who scored 21 points and had 5 rebounds and 4 assists that night. “People didn’t believe in us but we believed in ourselves and that’s what got us over the hump. That allowed us to make that run.