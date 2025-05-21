3-Star 2026 QB Travis Burgess Pledges to UNC

North Carolina has landed its quarterback in the class of 2026, as 3-star prospect Travis Burgess committed to the Tar Heels on Wednesday.

Burgess chose UNC over the likes of NC State and Auburn, as he had scheduled official visits to all three schools.

The Loganville, GA native threw for 2,255 yards and 23 touchdowns for Grayson High School in 2024, and added in 596 yards and two scores on the ground.

Burgess took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill on April 13 and his official visit is scheduled for the weekend of June 13.

Following an offer from UNC in March, Burgess had felt the Tar Heels were making him a high priority.

"I can't speak to how they feel but the time and effort they put into talking to me and explaining things to me and breaking down my film and discussing how they could take my game to another level is definitely making me feel like a top priority," said Burgess.

The opportunity to play for Bill Belichick, the same coach who won six Super Bowls in New England with Tom Brady, was a major selling point for the 6-foot-5, 205 pound prospect.

"I think he is building a team that is going to be able to compete for a national championship in the future," said Burgess in March. "He is very down to earth and professional, when we were talking it was like he was teaching me the entire time, he made me feel valued in our conversation and asked for feedback. I told him it was a honor to be even offered by him."

With his commitment, North Carolina now has 15 pledges in the class of 2026, which ranks top-15 in the country.