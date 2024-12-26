Carolina and the QB Room

The quarterback room inside the Kenan Football Center will carry a much different look in 2025 than it did over the last 12 months.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain who will coach the position group under new head man Bill Belichick, and it’s not settled on how many quarterbacks will be on scholarship.

Michael Merdinger, a freshman from Florida who redshirted this fall, entered the transfer portal Thursday. Had he remained, UNC would have four players in the room for spring practice for certain, but now three likely known names will battle for a pecking order to be determined.

Only one quarterback from the current team will be back, and that’s starter Jacolby Criswell, who entered this season as a third stringer but was thrust into the starting role after original starter Max Johnson was lost for the season in the third quarter of the opener at Minnesota. Backup Conner Harrell struggled so much the staff quickly moved to Criswell, even though he arrived in July, was told he would not get on the field this fall and was 20 pounds overweight.

Harrell, by the way, is also in the portal and visited Eastern Michigan earlier in the week. He is in Boston and will dress and is available for the Tar Heels’ game against Connecticut in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday. It’s uncertain at this time if Merdinger will be available.