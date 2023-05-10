Carolina Athletics unveiled an extension of its strategic plan on Wednesday, emphasizing the department’s mission – “We educate and inspire through athletics” -- while updating the three-year objectives and initiatives for its 28-sport program.

“Together We Win” refreshes the department’s strategic plan from 2017-22 of the same name. It continues to prioritize people – student-athletes, coaches and staff, and the Carolina community – while emphasizing initiatives related to health and well-being, NIL education, gameday experience, career development, diversity, equity and inclusion, revenue generation and winning in and outside of competition.

“College athletics is changing, and as a result we must keep adapting and innovating,’’ said UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “Our focus always has been to provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes, led by talented and committed coaches and staff, supported by the best community in the country. This strategic plan provides a guide that will help us continue to challenge ourselves and each other to be the best – together.”

The plan was shaped by discussions with and surveys of student-athletes, coaches and staff, and was supported by Dr. Paul Friga, clinical associate professor of strategy at the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and a team of MBA and undergraduate students. Friga also consulted and assisted the department’s Strategic Planning Committees with the 2012 and 2017 strategic plans.

“Carolina Athletics is a best practice in terms of strategic planning,” Friga said. “Bubba and his leadership team are focused on the right issues and truly keep the best interests of the student athletes, coaches and staff in mind as they set priorities and initiatives to achieve their strategic objectives. It continues to be my honor to work with them.”

“Together We Win” features 11 objectives highlighting three people-oriented priorities:

Student-Athletes

*Support student-athletes’ academic goals, performance and efforts to graduate

*Prioritize health and well being

*Provide comprehensive support services to maximize each student-athlete’s personal development and preparation for a lifetime of success

*Build, renovate and maintain outstanding facilities

Coaches and Staff

*Position all teams to annually achieve top-three conference and top-10 national academic and athletic rankings

*Hire and retain the best workforce in college athletics

*Improve diversity, equity, inclusion and transparency in decision-making

Carolina Community

*Provide a uniquely special experience on and around Carolina game day

*Prioritize and improve communication

*Maximize engagement and alignment to support the University’s mission and achieve shared success while always representing the University in an impeccable manner

Many of these initiatives already have begun:

In April, Carolina Athletics dedicated the new Chewning Tennis Center, which includes six new championship courts for competition, six practice courts adjacent to the competition area, elevated seating for fans and a championship-level experience for the Tar Heels’ men’s and women’s tennis programs. Many other facilities projects, including at Finley Golf Course, Kenan Stadium and Carmichael Arena, are underway and will positively impact student-athletes and the game day experience for fans.

In addition, The Rams Club recently completed its five-year Campaign for Carolina Athletics, raising more than $610 million to support Carolina’s 28 sports and more than 800 student-athletes, including more than $125 million through the FORevHER Tar Heels initiative to support women’s teams. Seven Tar Heel programs recently recorded perfect multi-year scores of 1000 in the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate, which tracks the academic performance of scholarship students who compete on varsity teams. Carolina ranked sixth in the nation in the 2022-23 Learfield Directors' Cup standings after the conclusion of winter sports championships.

Read Strategic Plan

Download Strategic Plan