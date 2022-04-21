North Carolina turned a season filled with very high and low moments and wrought with inconsistency into a magical run that nearly culminated with the Tar Heels winning the national championship.

UNC finished the season 29-10 overall, including a 15-5 mark in ACC play. But the Heels were at their very best over the last month of the season, which included a pair of landmark wins over Duke, and coming within a three-pointer at the buzzer of taking Kansas into overtime in the national championship game.



