What's to Know About Hubert Davis' Contract Extension?

News broke Tuesday afternoon regarding a contract extension North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis agreed to last summer and signed in December.

Brian Murphy of WRAL was first to report the news, which we reported last summer, but not as having been signed. Nor did THI reporting the actual signing by Davis in December.

The news comes a day after the recently embattled Tar Heels won their fourth consecutive game beating Florida State in Tallahassee improving to 18-11 overall and 11-6 in the ACC. It times with a quell in discontent from fans as the Tar Heels have crept back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

And Tuesday’s news spread also comes after the program hired its first GM, which THI and other media outlets reported late Monday night. Respected agent Jim Tanner’s hiring signals a degree of jib security for Davis, as UNC likely would have held off making a move there if Davis’ job was seriously in jeopardy.

So, here is what’s to know about Davis’ new contract extension and more:





*An agreement between Davis and UNC was reached last July.

*It wasn’t signed, however, until early December, according to a report by WRAL, as it obtained a copy of Davis’ contract.

*The extension is for six seasons, beginning with the current one, and runs through 2030.

*The total amount is for $19.2 million:

---$7.5 million total in base salary

---$11.7 million in supplemental income

---It works out to an average of approximately $3.2 million per season

---The yearly base salary is $1.25 million plus $1.7 million in supplemental salary

---That total will increase annually by $100,000





*Davis’ contract originally ran through the 2028 season, so the extension is for two years

*An extensive breakdown of how Davis can earn bonuses includes $250,000 if the Tar Heels win the national championship down to $50,000 for a first-place regular season ACC finish.

---The potential bonuses include $50,000 for winning the ACC Tournament and $100,000 for making the NCAA Tournament.





*Davis is currently in his fourth season as Carolina’s head coach after serving as an assistant under Roy Williams for nine seasons.

---He replaced Williams in April of 2021

---UNC is 96-42 overall under Davis, including 54-23 in ACC play

---The Tar Heels have played in two NCAA Tournaments under Davis compiling a 7-2 record

---Carolina reached the national title game in Davis’ first season where it lost to Kansas

---UNC was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2024 but lost in the Sweet 16

---The Heels are 4-3 in ACC Tournament play under Davis reaching the championship game last year but losing to NC State





*In Davis’ second season, UNC became the first AP preseason No. 1 team to not make the NCAA Tournament.

*The Tar Heels were preseason No. 9 this past fall and are currently not ranked and considered on the NCAA Tournament fence





*Davis played four seasons for Dean Smith at UNC from 1988-92

---He averaged 21.4 points per game as a senior and was first-team All-ACC

---Davis played 137 games for the Tar Heels averaging 11.8 points per contest

---His UNC career 3-point percentage is 43.5%, as he was 197-for-453

---Davis scored 1,615 points at UNC





*Davis played 12 seasons in the NBA appearing in 685 games

---His career scoring average is 8.5 points per contest

---Davis’ career 44.1% from 3-point range ranks him second all-time in league history

---He scored 5,583 points in the NBA

---Davis was 728-for-1,651 from 3-point range in the NBA