Published Apr 24, 2025
Daily Drop: What now for Carolina?
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina’s activity combing through the transfer portal in basketball isn’t yet complete.

Hubert Davis and Jim Tanner must find a replacement for Drake Powell, who is now headed to the NBA. Plus, will they try to replace Ven-Allen Lubin, who is in the portal and unlikely to return?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss all of this.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

