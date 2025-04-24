UNC's coaches plan on watching Anthony Thompson this spring

Having lost two players this week, North Carolina is combing through the portal again, as we discuss
The 2025 NFL Draft, which is held in Green Bay, WI from April 24-26, gets underway on Thursday evening with the first
With the NFL Draft kicking off on April 24, North Carolina is expected to have a first round pick in running back
Jacob and AJ discuss North Carolina freshman Drake Powell entering his name in the NBA Draft
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina announced Tuesday it will face Texas Christian in in football in August of 2026 in
Having lost two players this week, North Carolina is combing through the portal again, as we discuss
The 2025 NFL Draft, which is held in Green Bay, WI from April 24-26, gets underway on Thursday evening with the first
With the NFL Draft kicking off on April 24, North Carolina is expected to have a first round pick in running back