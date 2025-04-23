Setting the Post-Portal Scene for North Carolina

Okay, the college basketball portal window is now closed as of 11:59 PM on Tuesday night.

While it could take some more time for information to come out about players who submitted paper work just before midnight Tuesday, most of who has entered is now known. And for North Carolina, that means five Tar Heels with eligibility remaining have entered with three of them already finding new schools.

Gone and still looking for a new program are Cade Tyson and, presumably, Ven-Allen Lubin. Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt), Ian Jackson (St. John’s), and Elliot Cadeau (Michigan) have already committed to new programs.

Seth Trimble, who announced intentions to play next season at UNC, and rising sophomore big man James Brown did not enter and will be back with the Tar Heels. Although Carolina has not yet made a public announcement, multiple sources have indicated for some time to Tar Heel Illustrated that Zayden High will be back in the program after the spring semester ends in early May.

Trimble, who is 6-foot-3 and from Menomonee Falls, WI, shot 42.8% from the field, including 26.6% (25-for-94) from 3-point range. He was 115-for-140 (82.1%) from the free throw line. Trimble also led the heels with 46 steals and was consistently the team’s best defensive player.

In three seasons at Carolina, Trimble has played 1,895 minutes shooting 210-for-475 (44.2%), including 39-for-132 (29.8%) from the perimeter. He was 176-for-237 (74.3%) from the free throw line while also scoring 635 points, grabbing 270 rebounds, handing out 97 assists, registering 65 steals, 27 blocked shots, and playing in 102 games.

High was suspended this past season. He spent the fall not attending classes but was in Chapel Hill working out at the facilities, though not with the team. High, who is 6-foot-10, enrolled for the spring academic semester in January and continued full use of the facilities but once again was not part of the team in any capacity.