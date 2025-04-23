Setting the Post-Portal Scene for North Carolina

Okay, the college basketball portal window is now closed as of 11:59 PM on Tuesday night.
While it could take some more time for information to come out about players who submitted paper work just before midnight Tuesday, most of who has entered is now known. And for North Carolina, that means five Tar Heels with eligibility remaining have entered with three of them already finding new schools.
Gone and still looking for a new program are Cade Tyson and, presumably, Ven-Allen Lubin. Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt), Ian Jackson (St. John’s), and Elliot Cadeau (Michigan) have already committed to new programs.
Seth Trimble, who announced intentions to play next season at UNC, and rising sophomore big man James Brown did not enter and will be back with the Tar Heels. Although Carolina has not yet made a public announcement, multiple sources have indicated for some time to Tar Heel Illustrated that Zayden High will be back in the program after the spring semester ends in early May.
Trimble, who is 6-foot-3 and from Menomonee Falls, WI, shot 42.8% from the field, including 26.6% (25-for-94) from 3-point range. He was 115-for-140 (82.1%) from the free throw line. Trimble also led the heels with 46 steals and was consistently the team’s best defensive player.
In three seasons at Carolina, Trimble has played 1,895 minutes shooting 210-for-475 (44.2%), including 39-for-132 (29.8%) from the perimeter. He was 176-for-237 (74.3%) from the free throw line while also scoring 635 points, grabbing 270 rebounds, handing out 97 assists, registering 65 steals, 27 blocked shots, and playing in 102 games.
High was suspended this past season. He spent the fall not attending classes but was in Chapel Hill working out at the facilities, though not with the team. High, who is 6-foot-10, enrolled for the spring academic semester in January and continued full use of the facilities but once again was not part of the team in any capacity.
A native of San Antonio, TX, High played 102 minutes in 23 games as a freshman, but he saw action in only six of UNC’s last 16 contests, accumulating just 19 total minutes in that span. For the season, High scored 18 points, grabbed 26 rebounds (nine offensive), had three assists, five steals, nine turnovers, and 23 personal fouls.
He was 6-for-19 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from the perimeter, and he was 6-for-9 from the free throw line.
High has three years of eligibility remaining.
Multiple sources also maintained throughout the portal period Brown would remain at North Carolina.
At 6-foot-10, Brown played sparingly this season for the Tar Heels. He saw action in 18 of 37 games averaging 2.9 minutes. He scored 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds.
His high scoring game was 6 points on 3-for-4 shooting in five minutes in a win over La Salle in December. He had 4 rebounds in a win over Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament. Brown played only 21 minutes since UNC’s loss at Wake Forest on January 21.
Tyson has not yet found a school, and according to a source close to the situation, the door hasn’t been slammed shut on him returning for Carolina for his final season of eligibility. Though, it’s highly unlikely he will be back in Chapel Hill.
Tyson saw action in 31 of UNC’s 37 games averaging 8.0 minutes per outing. He was 29-for-72 (40.3%) from the field and really struggled from the perimeter shooting 14-for-48 (29.2%).
He scored in double figures only twice as a Tar Heel hitting 11 in a win over American in November and going off for 23 in a rout of La Salle in December. But since a January 1 loss at Louisville, Tyson played double-digit minutes just twice: 10 minutes in a loss at Duke and 14 minutes in a win at Florida State.
Also, dating back to January 1, Tyson was just 5-for-17 from the perimeter and scored just 34 points over Carolina’s last 27 contests.
Tyson was Mr. Basketball in North Carolina in 2022 when he led Carmel Christian to the 4A state championship game.
To clarify, at this time, it’s unexpected Tyson will be back.
As for what's next for the UNC staff, it's looking at the portal for at least one more player. With Lubin less likely to return as each day passes and Drake Powell increasingly a lean toward entering and staying in the NBA Draft, Carolina's work is not complete.
