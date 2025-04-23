Belichick, Cunningham Discuss 2026 TCU Game Slated for Ireland

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina announced Tuesday it will face Texas Christian in in football in August of 2026 in Ireland, and Wednesday held a press conference to offer more information about how this came about while looking ahead.

UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, and Head Coach Bill Belichick were joined by four others representing the factions that helped put this together, including current Dublin, Ireland, Lord Mayor Emma Bain.

The press conference lasted less than 40 minutes and was hosted by UNC radio play-by-play broadcaster Jones Angell.

Above is video of the press conference. Note it begins when Cunningham speaks, and because of the placement where media could sit, we were not able to get parts of it with the camera directly on who was speaking.

Also, below are some notes from what was said:

*Cunningham: “I’d like to thank TCU. Without TCU giving up a home game, we wouldn’t have this opportunity.”

*Belichick said he’s coached in four games abroad: London twice, Mexico City once, and once in Germany.

*Belichick was asked what this does for what he wants the program to become.

“It’s a very unique opportunity and experience for all. Playing abroad is different. Fans are different, the environment is different, but it prepares you for any other situation that can come up… Fortunately, our staff has done a lot of these, so I’m sure that everything will go smoothly.”

*Asked a similar question about a game like this, Belichick said, "From a football standpoint, you have a new environment, and that change always brings a little higher focus, a little higher detail and certainly extensive planning," Belichick said. "But for the student-athletes, and for all of us, it's just a great experience. The fans and the environment and the newness of it are just unique. Those games stand out so specially to me. There just wasn't another one like the one in Mexico or two we had in London.

"They were just different, and it's not like playing in the other stadiums that we play in. I don't know if you can put a price tag on it, but it's just great to be a part of. And you remember the things that you did in those places with your teammates, or the other people that were on the trip. I think that always bonds you a little bit tighter with the people you experienced them with."

*UNC and TCU signed a home-and home deal with face each other, but with TCU selling this game to Ireland, so to say. The Horned Frogs visit Kenan Stadium to open this season, so is there are talk about completing the original deal and have the Tar Heels visit Fort Worth?

“No, not at this point. It’s a home-and-home. And I don’t know if you knew, but TCU had eight home games scheduled for ’26, so they still have seven. So, this was a really unique year for them.”

*Belichick told the team Tuesday, so what was the players’ reaction, and was it odd to tell them about a game that’s 17 months away in this era when many of them might not even be here then?

“We wanted to notify the team before it was announced publicly. I think that was the right thing to do. It’s a great decision… Yeah, they’re very excited. A lot of our players haven’t traveled even nationally, but internationally. Some have, but a lot of them haven’t. It’s an opportunity, they’re very excited about it.

“We’ll take a look a the ’25 season. That’s what’s ahead of us and we are excited about that that for the future. And you’re right, there’ll be turnover on the team like there is every team, so that’s just part of the process.”