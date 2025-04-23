Drake Powell Entering NBA Draft

North Carolina freshman wing Drake Powell is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. Powell announced his decision via social media on Wednesday.

Powell spent the last few weeks gathering information leading to this decision. He spent time in California working out, and while much of the information gathered his agent and team, as well as UNC, suggested a first-round selection was highly unlikely, Powell will go through the process anyway.

It can benefit him in multiple ways: The experience working out in person for NBA teams and getting valuable feedback from them; and he can enhance his stock and move up on teams’ draft boards that could encourage him to stay in the draft.

According to multiple sources very close to the situation, the staff will operate moving forward as if it must replace Powell, so there is a fairly strong belief he will remain in the draft.

Powell, who grew up in nearby Pittsboro, started 24 of UNC’s 37 games this season averaging 25.6 minutes per contest. Sources close to the program told THI that Powell was a “high priority” in bringing back for his sophomore season. After meeting with UNC Coach Hubert Davis and his family, the 6-foot-7 defensive dynamo will at least get information from the NBA before determining what he will do.

“I’m not sure,” Powell said following Carolina’s loss to Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. “As far as declaring for the draft or coming back, that’s a big decision to make that I’ll have to talk with my circle and coaches [about]. I haven’t really put any thought into it.”

Entering the NBA draft has always been a possibility for Powell, who is regarded as a late first-round selection. With the NIL era here and UNC fully funded to enhance its roster, Powell could return to Chapel Hill while being well compensated while further developing his game for the next level to have a better chance at sticking in the league.

In his first season as a Tar Heel, Powell averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest. He shot 102-for-211 (48.3%) from the field, including 36-for-95 (37.9%) from 3-point range. He was 35-for-54 (64.8%) from the free throw line, handed out 40 assists, had 27 steals, and 25 blocked shots.