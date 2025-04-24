Omarion Hampton Drafted by the Chargers in First Round of NFL Draft

For the second consecutive year, North Carolina has produced a first round draft pick, as running back Omarion Hampton was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 22nd pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Quarterback Drake Maye was drafted third overall by the New England Patriots in 2024.

Hampton appeared in 38 games across three seasons for the Tar Heels, rushing for 3,565 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 622 carries. The two-time All-American ranks in the top five in UNC history in rushing yards, rushing attempts, and rushing touchdowns.

During his junior campaign in 2024, Hampton rushed for a career-high 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 attempts.

He was a First Team All-ACC selection and Doak Walker Award Finalist in 2023 and 2024.

Hampton becomes the 26th first round pick in UNC history and the third running back selected in the first round. He becomes the first Tar Heel running back selected in the first round since Ethan Horton was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1985.