Carolina's Family Atmosphere Is Important To Jaden Bradley
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Jaden Bradley seem like a perfect fit. Not only is the 6-foot-3 point guard ranked seventh overall in the 2022 class, the Concord, NC, native is also the state's hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news