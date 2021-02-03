TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina's Strengths Didn't Play Out At Littlejohn

CLEMSON, SC – Clemson did something to North Carolina better than anyone else has this season, and that’s essentially eliminate the Tar Heels’ two primary strengths as weapons.

Inside game, stymied. Offensive glass, thwarted.

That, more than anything else, is why the Tar Heels fell to the Tigers, 63-50, on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. UNC had season lows 18 points in the paint, seven offensive rebounds and six second chance points. Its bread and butter was not there, hence the 13-point loss.

“Really tough defensive team, made it really tough for us to get the ball inside, did a really good job of boxing out,” said UNC senior Garrison Brooks, who finished with eight points on 4-for-10 shooting. “I think this is something every team in the country knows we emphasize so much and they did a good job of taking that away from us.”

UNC entered the game averaging 35.6 points in the paint per game, which was 47.6 percent of its overall scoring. That doesn’t include the many free throws converted after being fouled near the basket.

Furthermore, the Tar Heels entered averaging 15.6 offensive rebounds leading to 17.4 points per contest. The Heels had averaged grabbing 44.4 percent of their misses through the first 16 contests but snared just 25.9 percent against the Tigers. So, a low possession game (62) and 17 turnovers, which was on 27.4 percent of the time Carolina had the ball, were indeed factors. But measured against when they did attempt shots, UNC was well below its norm.

And nobody’s struggles personified UNC’s more than sophomore forward Armando Bacot’s.



