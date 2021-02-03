TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina's Strengths Didn't Play Out At Littlejohn

Carolina's Strengths Didn't Play Out At Littlejohn
CLEMSON, SC – Clemson did something to North Carolina better than anyone else has this season, and that’s essentially eliminate the Tar Heels’ two primary strengths as weapons.
Inside game, stymied. Offensive glass, thwarted.
That, more than anything else, is why the Tar Heels fell to the Tigers, 63-50, on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. UNC had season lows 18 points in the paint, seven offensive rebounds and six second chance points. Its bread and butter was not there, hence the 13-point loss.
“Really tough defensive team, made it really tough for us to get the ball inside, did a really good job of boxing out,” said UNC senior Garrison Brooks, who finished with eight points on 4-for-10 shooting. “I think this is something every team in the country knows we emphasize so much and they did a good job of taking that away from us.”
UNC entered the game averaging 35.6 points in the paint per game, which was 47.6 percent of its overall scoring. That doesn’t include the many free throws converted after being fouled near the basket.
Furthermore, the Tar Heels entered averaging 15.6 offensive rebounds leading to 17.4 points per contest. The Heels had averaged grabbing 44.4 percent of their misses through the first 16 contests but snared just 25.9 percent against the Tigers. So, a low possession game (62) and 17 turnovers, which was on 27.4 percent of the time Carolina had the ball, were indeed factors. But measured against when they did attempt shots, UNC was well below its norm.
And nobody’s struggles personified UNC’s more than sophomore forward Armando Bacot’s.
He came in leading the Heels in scoring at 12.6 points and rebounds with 7.8. In the three-game win streak before Tuesday, he averaged 18.7 points on 24 of 32 shooting and also grabbed eight boards per contest. Clemson completely shut down Bacot, limiting him to one point on 0-for-1 from the field and only three rebounds.
“We did a great job defending him,” Clemson Coach Brad Brownell said. “We got him into foul trouble with all of the driving we did. Those fouls really helped us get into the bonus and make some free throws. Defensively, we played at a really high level tonight.”
And offensively, UNC did not. Even on the glass, in which the Heels owned a 38-28 overall edge, they didn’t grab one of their own misses until 30 seconds remained in the first half, and just seven for six second chance points is the most un-Carolina-like stat of the night. Really, maybe of the season.
“I'd say two things: First, let's give Clemson some credit. I mean, they're not sloopy dog’s team,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said. “I mean, they're a good defensive team and they try to take away your second shot opportunities. I would imagine that Brad (Brownell) felt like offensive rebounding of ours was a strength and so they try to do a good job.
“And then again, we didn't do as good a job as we want to of getting to the boards.”
Clemson had only four offensive rebounds leading to five second chance points, but that really didn’t matter. Its mission wasn’t to produce in that area, it was to limit UNC, and it worked.
Not just on the offensive glass but in the paint, too.