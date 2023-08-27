CHARLOTTE – North Carolina 4-star class of 2024 commit Ty’Shun White, a 6-foot-1 187-pound safety from Buford (GA) High School, traveled to Charlotte with his nationally ranked team to face off against Mallard Creek on Friday night, where White and the Wolves escaped with a 10-7 win.

The No. 85 overall prospect nationally in the class, White is also No. 7 at his position, and is the No. 12 overall player in the loaded state of Georgia.

Among the schools he chose UNC over are Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and many others.

THI was on hand and caught up with White after the game:

(NOTE: Ty'Shun White ISO video from Friday night posted below this article.)