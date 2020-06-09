North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others will soon arrive in Chapel Hill with the rest of the team.. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Cedric Gray



Honors

2019 Shrine Bowl South Meck 4A Conference Defensive Player of the Year All-Conference.





Stats

*Career: He caught 143 passes for 2,467 yards with 27 touchdowns in his 3-year varsity career. On defense for 2 seasons, he had 130 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions. *Senior stats: 70 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 2 pass break-sups. Offensively, he caught 51 passes for 892 yards with 13 touchdowns. *Junior stats: 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 8 QB pressures. He added 55 receptions for 891 yards with 10 touchdowns. *Sophomore stats: Caught 37 passes for 684 yards with 4 touchdowns.

*January enrollee



Other Sports

Basketball



Gray Says

“I would like to thank God for all the blessing he has given me. I would like to announce I’m committing to UNC.”





Mack Brown Says

“He played receiver and he played linebacker, he’ll be a linebacker for us… He’ll be an early enrollee and he’s playing in the Shrine Bowl. He’s a guy that can play about seven different positions. He can play nickel, he can play outside backer, he can play safety, he can play tight end and he can play wide receiver. He’s got great get-off, he was conference player of the year and made 130 tackles and scored 27 touchdowns.”



Deana KIng Says

“Cedric can play on both sides of the ball, but he will provide depth at linebacker. He can use his strength and quickness to make plays.”





Cedric Gray Highlights