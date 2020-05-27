TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Jacolby Criswell

North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Jacolby Criswell





Honors

Elite 11 Opening Participant Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year All-State All-Conference





Stats

*Career: Passed for 5,925 yards with 58 touchdowns and ran for 2,568 yards with 41 yards in his 3- year varsity career. *Senior stats: Passed for 2,869 yards with 27 touchdowns while rushing for 1,282 yards with 24 touchdowns. *Junior stats: Passed for 1,109 yards with 11 touchdowns and ran for 317 yards with 3 touchdowns in only 5 games due to injury. *Sophomore stats: Passed for 1,947 yards with 20 touchdowns and ran for 969 yards with 14 touchdowns.

*January enrollee



Criswell Says

“I’m big on relationships. I have a very strong connection with this coaching staff. Coach Longo has been recruiting me a long time even when he was at Ole Miss. We have a strong relationship and I didn’t want it to end.”





Mack Brown Says

We wouldn’t have gotten him if it hadn’t been for Phil Longo. Phil was recruiting him at Ole Miss. He’s duel threat, he can really run. Phil’s been watching him and recruiting him really for two and a half years and his relationship is the reason we got him… he’s a very accurate passer as well as being able to run and move.”





Deana King Says

“Jacolby is a dynamic playmaker with both his arms and legs. He is a perfect fit for the Tar Heel offense. He will provide excellent depth in a talented QB group.”





Jacolby Criswell Highlights