With North Carolina's 2024 recruiting class almost finished, Mack Brown and his staff can focus on the upcoming 2025 class.

The Tar Heels have started of strong with two 4-star commitments in quarterback Bryce Baker and defensive end Gus Ritchey. Both of these players hail from the Tar Heel State.

THI is going to take a closer look at each position group for the 2025 class.