Staff Pix: Duke at UNC

The finale game of the regular season is here and it carries a tremendous amount of importance to North Carolina, as the Tar Heels host Duke in what could be a must-win game for the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

UNC comes in having won six consecutive games by an average of 17.8 points, including this past Tuesday at Virginia Tech when the Heels won by 32 points.

The Blue Devils have won seven straight contests by an average margin of 31.9 points. Duke’s last four wins have been by at least 33 points. Duke won the first meeting with the Tar Heels five weeks ago by 17 points and led by as many 32 points with nine minutes remaining.

UNC is 20-11 overall and 13-6 in the ACC while the Devils are 27-3 and 18-1.

The game tips off at 6:40 and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: