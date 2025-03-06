Daily Drop: What Is Carolina's Identity?

A six-game win streak has fueled North Carolina with plenty of confidence and also helped the Tar Heels find their identity, RJ Davis says.

And in this edition of the Daily Drop, we discuss what the veteran said it and why his words are so meaningful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by the end of March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; and 12,000 for Facebook.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************