Class of 2025 Louisiana RB Jaylon Nichols Commits

Jaylon Nichols, a class of 2025 running back who attends Neville High School in Monro, LA, has committed to North Carolina, he announced Tuesday night.

Nichols was offered by UNC on Monday and didn’t wait long to commit, especially with signing day on Wednesday the 5th.

Nichols chose UNC over getting interest from Arizona State, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana.

At 5-foot-10 and 174 pounds, he was unrated before committing but likely will move to a 3-star. As a senior, he amassed 1,527 all-purpose yards on 219 carries with 24 touchdowns.

He is the 22nd member of UNC’s class of 2025 and the 15th prospect to commit to Bill Belichick since he was hired in December.