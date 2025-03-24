UNC in Top 3 for 3-Star 2026 Safety Nick Reddish

Reddish talked to THI, detailing his recent visit and giving an update on where UNC stands in his recruitment.

He plans to take an official visit to UNC in May.

A native of Charlotte, Reddish led Independence High School to a 10-2 record in 2024. While he did not include UNC in his list of 10 finalists, which was released following the departure of Mack Brown, the Tar Heels have made their way into his recruitment.

Nick Reddish , a safety in the class of 2026, has frequented Chapel Hill since receiving an offer in May 2024. He has made appearances on campus three times over the past year, including on Saturday, when he took in the Tar Heels' spring practice.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go?

REDDISH: "The visit was great. I spent time with Coach Mondo and the Belichick’s throughout the whole day."

THI: What was it like getting to be around Coach Belichick and seeing practice in person?

REDDISH: "It was a great feeling because I know the history behind his coaching in his ability to develop people."

THI: He’s coached some elite defensive backs. How much does that play into your recruitment, knowing what all he’s accomplished and who he’s coached?

REDDISH: "That definitely plays a big role in my recruitment, knowing that he has that background [and] that resume."

THI: When it comes to your recruitment, what all are you looking for when it comes to a program?

REDDISH: "Education, development, and relationship."

THI: I know you have some official visits locked up in the future. What does your timeline look like for your recruitment and where does UNC stand?

REDDISH: "[In] July I’ll be shutting my recruitment down and UNC is in my top 3."