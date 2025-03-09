Class of 2026 DT David Jackson Commits to Carolina

David Jackson, a class of 2026 defensive tackle who attends Good Counsel in Olney, MD, has committed to play football at North Carolina, a sourcce has confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated. It was first reported by Inside Carolina.

Jackson was in Chapel Hill this weekend visiting the program and taking in the UNC basketball game against Duke. UNC offered him January 16 when first-year UNC Coach Bill Belichick was on campus visiting with several teammates and head coach Andy Stefanelli, and this was Jackson’s first time on campus.

At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, Jackson has also been offered by Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, South Florida and Tulane among others.