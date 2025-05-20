Auburn battling North Carolina, NC State for touted QB Travis Burgess

Conner Harrell - Committed to Charlotte2024 Stats: Six Games, 118 Snaps, 21-for-37 for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and
Every offseason, we have fun at Tar Heel Illustrated diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football and
Kohl Rosario left Miami for North Carolina, and he finds himself one of the breakout performers of the spring.
Every offseason, we have fun at Tar Heel Illustrated diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football and
Class of 2026 QB Travis Burgess has three schools competing forr his services, including UNC
Conner Harrell - Committed to Charlotte2024 Stats: Six Games, 118 Snaps, 21-for-37 for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and
Every offseason, we have fun at Tar Heel Illustrated diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football and
Kohl Rosario left Miami for North Carolina, and he finds himself one of the breakout performers of the spring.