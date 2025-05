One of the magical things to many North Carolina fans about Tar Heels basketball is that it has been in the family for decades.

Beginning with Frank McGuire and then catapulted by Dean Smith, UNC’s head coach has always been hoops kin. So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why it’s so important to many influencers around the program and school to keep it this way, even when there may be limited options moving forward when the next change occurs.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.